Lynne Taylor: One-World Curriculum & Citizenship for a One-World Order

Lynne Taylor discusses her research into the globalization of education which seeks to implement a one-world curriculum for a one-world citizenship and one-world order.
About Lynne Taylor
Lynne Taylor is a retired private educator with over 20 years of experience. Since 2002, Lynne has been a speaker, researcher, and activist specializing in the intersection between education and politics, law, and globalism.
