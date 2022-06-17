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'IT'S NOT NICE TO MESS WITH MOTHER NATURE' from TheHIghwire.com
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50 views • June 17, 2022
Immune Dysfunction Expert, James Neuenschwander, joins Del to talk about the critical effect lockdowns and masking has had on our immune systems, particularly those of young people. Is there a direct link between the lack of exposure to germs and viruses in recent years and the current spike in deadly outbreaks of hepatitis and RSV?
#DrNeu #DrNeuenschwander #RSV #Hepatitis
POSTED: June 14, 2022
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