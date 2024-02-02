James Roguski on Unleashed with Marc Morano - 02 February 2024

On today's show, James Roguski discusses the WHO Pandemic treaty on COVID.





GUEST OVERVIEW: James Roguski is a researcher, author, and activist. In March 2022, he uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them, which resulted in the amendments being rejected. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic treaty," as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. You can find more of his work on his Substack: https://www.jamesroguski.substack.com/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @jamesroguski.