© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Ghetto" Pat Calhoun and Perfidia Beverly Hills are members of a far-left revolutionary group, the French 75. While breaking out detained immigrants from Otay Mesa Detention Center, Perfidia sexually humiliates the commanding officer, Steven J. Lockjaw, who afterward becomes obsessed with her. Pat and Perfidia become lovers. When Lockjaw catches Perfidia planting a bomb, he releases her after she agrees to his demand to later meet him for sex.
One Battle After Another is a 2025 American black comedy action thriller film, written, co-produced, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson It is loosely based and inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro. Avanti brings Willa to the militia, but, after a change of heart, frees her and is killed in a shootout with the militia.👀