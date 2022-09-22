BBC Collaborates with Facebook to Purge Vaccine-Injured Groups Online (mirrored)

Mirrored from Youtube channel TrialSite News at:-

https://youtu.be/xjj30knCC84



Join The Conversation! | https://trialsitenews.com/ A major media member of the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) has warned a primary tech member about vaccine injury groups gaming the system to avoid algorithm detection and thus scrutiny. In what could be described as a dangerous move, the BBC collaborates with Facebook to shut down vaccine injury support groups by universally referring to them as “anti-vaccine” or “anti-vaxxers” and calling out the ways that they use carrot emojis to hide from Facebook their true identity.



