Mass immigration happens to declining empires, not rising ones, says Prof. Jiang Xueqin (Jan 2026)

Prof. Jiang Xueqin, Chinese-Canadian educator, writer, historian, and geopolitical theorist, says (Jan 2026):

"Mass immigration is something that happens to declining empires, not to rising ones."

"The Roman Empire in its later stages was flooded with peoples from outside its borders."

"That wasn't a sign of Roman strength, it was a sign of Roman weakness."

"Immigration is fundamentally a sign of decline because it reduces social cohesion."

"When you have large numbers of people coming from very different cultures — cultures with different languages and different values and different traditions, it becomes much harder for society to function as a unified whole."

"It also tends to reduce standards of living for the existing population, particularly for working class people who now face competition for jobs and housing and public services."

"It creates tensions and conflicts that can tear society apart."

"I'm not making a moral judgment here about whether immigration is good or bad."

"I'm simply pointing out that historically, mass immigration is something that happens to declining empires, not to rising ones."

The full lecture is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/BI8rKKlmH6k0/

