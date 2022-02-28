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Memology 101: Who's REALLY in Charge at the White House? [27.02.2022]
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70 views • February 28, 2022
Will the real POTUS please stand up?
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RELATED CONTENT
THIS Is Fine... - https://youtu.be/QcoOrEcaEaI
"If It Isn't Made in America, We Are NOT Buying It" - https://youtu.be/v00KcHEbxZY
So, Is He Going to Fire Himself or What? - https://youtu.be/bPJT4p5GjMQ
146,201 views Feb 27, 2022
Memology 101 - 491K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6wFV9SFzSvc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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