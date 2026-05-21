Episode 477: MAHA RISING, DATA CENTER DISRUPTION & THE TICK INVASION?

MAHA flexes its political muscle as Senator Bill Cassidy loses his primary after months of clashes with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.





Then, Jefferey Jaxen investigates the growing nationwide revolt against AI data center. Could this become the next major bipartisan political battle?





Plus, Dr. Jess Peatross joins Del to break down the growing fears surrounding ticks, Lyme disease, and alpha-gal syndrome, including what people should know before heading outdoors this summer.



Guests: Jessica Peatross, MD, IFMCP





Airdate: May 21, 2026