BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOUBLETHINK OF THE DEATH GODS
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • September 04, 2023

For those who still have churchianity-conditioned friends that label us as "negative" when we, out of a genuine love for them, merely try to show them the truth of what is really happening in our world, I offer one of our DVD exclusives from 2015. 
In sympathy to a suffering soul like ourselves who commented on yesterday's upload that his family calls him "negative", this video, with a powerful movie clip near the end to drive its message home, will cause even the least such narrative-conditioned heart to reconsider the way they've been trained to fall under the spell of doublethink, where in their minds, being a caring good samaritan, is now "negative" somehow. 
A VERY helpful video to show people that they've been trained by the "Morlochs" of our own time (hint hint) to be complacent in order to let the evil tunnel dwellers of the world run us over.

The DVD contains this video plus the whole original 1960 movie with occasional sub-captions to show all the clever foretelling future intentions of the movie's creators as well for those who would like the DVD. Let us know via email at
[email protected] if you'd like one sent to you (don't forget to include your mailing address, and they are sent at no cost to you).

Blessings to all who are being both "good samaritans" and responsible watchmen on the wall with us!
-dwaine

And thanks again, Samm for your voice overs 🤗

Keywords
negativecomplacentapatheticfear ye not their fear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy