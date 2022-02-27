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A Russian is Speaking the Truth About Ukraine War and Why Hold Your Hat
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6063 views • February 27, 2022
82C Army.
This is what Stanislav has to say to people in Western countries. This young man lived 15 years in Canada and the United States and 3 years in Europe before returning to Russia. He has seen both sides of the story, which is not the case for probably 95% of the people living in Canada and Europe.
Basically he lists all the conflicts in the world where no one in the West was offended because the media gave the image of military operations for justice and democracy. Now that the media condemns Russia's military operation and does not tell the real reasons of the conflict, many people are disgusted with what Putin is doing in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvyhrh-a-russian-is-speaking-the-truth-about-ukraine-war-and-why-hold-your-hat.html
This is what Stanislav has to say to people in Western countries. This young man lived 15 years in Canada and the United States and 3 years in Europe before returning to Russia. He has seen both sides of the story, which is not the case for probably 95% of the people living in Canada and Europe.
Basically he lists all the conflicts in the world where no one in the West was offended because the media gave the image of military operations for justice and democracy. Now that the media condemns Russia's military operation and does not tell the real reasons of the conflict, many people are disgusted with what Putin is doing in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvyhrh-a-russian-is-speaking-the-truth-about-ukraine-war-and-why-hold-your-hat.html
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