Dr.SHIVA: American Needs A President Who Is A Real American - Interviewed by Kristi Leigh
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 5/24/2023
Dr.SHIVA: American Needs A President Who Is A Real American - Interviewed by Kristi Leigh | Click to Continue: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-american... In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, tells Kristi Leigh why America Needs A President like him who comes bottoms up from everyday working people, and why only a grass roots bottoms up movement can make such an independent candidacy happen Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA
Keywords
president2024americanrealintervieweddr shivadr shiva ayyadurai mit phdkristi leigh
