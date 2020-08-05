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Christian music - Should We Not Believe: The Parable of the Sparrow
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43 views • August 05, 2020
This Christian music "The Parable of the Sparrow" is a song that describes a bright day of hope in Anglo-Saxon England, when the Good News of salvation by grace to all who would choose to believe in Christ was again heard after hundreds of years of darkness. Sheet music at https://www.singthebiblestory.com/the-parable-of-the-sparrow.html. This song describes the visit of the monk Paulinus to the court of King Edwin of Northumbria, and how his wise counselors advised looking into this New Way, as the old gods gave no hope in life now or hereafter.
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