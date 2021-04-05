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CHAUVIN and FLOYD: Is America Racist? Shapiro, Beck, Knowles, & Tatum Chime In - Listen!
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21 views • April 05, 2021
Is America "SYSTEMICALLY" racist? There are forces "out there" telling you it is! They will try to paint the current case of Derek Chauvin, REGARDLESS THE OUTCOME, that it is! How can we move past this? Let's listen to some of the most conservative voices on the subject!
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Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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