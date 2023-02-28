Create New Account
PSECmedia THROWBACK - 2013 | Katerina Edwards On Personal Development | 432hz [hd 720p]
 This is a video that was made almost 10 years ago, as of the date of this upload in February of 2023. Katerina Edwards was visiting Dave Kelso in Chicago, and was also going to be attending an Empower Network meetup. This video was created as an Empower Network VLog. Empower Network came to it's end a long time ago. You can research more about that on your own, if you're interested.


So this video is a throwback. Good times, good memories. Lots of fun! :)



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Katerina Edwards, CC / Fair Use: misc

Hashtags: #empower #throwback #psec #personaldevelopment #introspection

Metatags Space Separated: empower throwback psec personaldevelopment introspection

Metatags Comma Separated: empower, throwback, psec, personaldevelopment, introspection



