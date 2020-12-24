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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 61 GERMAN DOCTORS OVER 1,000 EXPOSE COVID 19 IS ALL BASED ON FRAUD!!!
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168 views • December 24, 2020
The world is finally being shown the ENTIRE official story on Covid 19 is all FAKE... it is a SCAM as the doctors factually communicate.
Share this far and wide... subscribe at www.awarriorcalls.com for TRUTH and to stay connected if they take net down with revolutionary software app about to launch end of November from www.earthunited.global
God Speed
Share this far and wide... subscribe at www.awarriorcalls.com for TRUTH and to stay connected if they take net down with revolutionary software app about to launch end of November from www.earthunited.global
God Speed
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