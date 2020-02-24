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The David Knight Show (24Feb20 Full Show)
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17 views • February 24, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:30 Italian coronavirus deaths go from 2 to 5 overnight, Iran from 8 to 50. While it’s hard to get accurate data from China, South Korean cases have exploded
— 00:22:22 Most South Korean cases are from 2 clusters…what can we learn from this?
— 00:42:11 Trump in India. Massive crowds under-reported by Reuters.
— 00:46:32 Brutal violence against Christians in democratic India fostered by the Hindu nationalist leader Modi
— 01:04:22 Spain’s govt healthcare pushes euthanasia like Bloomberg; Canada rations by wait lists
— 01:11:36 Sweden’s Prime Minister sets Bernie straight on socialism — it doesn’t work
— 01:24:03 Bernie loves Fidel — but don’t call him “communist”
— 01:46:18 Bernie hates Christians & Jews, appoints Muslim Brotherhood leader’s daughter as campaign co-chair
— 01:55:29 Bloomberg brags about coal plants
— 02:01:41 one man relates his personal experience of living in the zombie hell called “California”
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— 00:04:30 Italian coronavirus deaths go from 2 to 5 overnight, Iran from 8 to 50. While it’s hard to get accurate data from China, South Korean cases have exploded
— 00:22:22 Most South Korean cases are from 2 clusters…what can we learn from this?
— 00:42:11 Trump in India. Massive crowds under-reported by Reuters.
— 00:46:32 Brutal violence against Christians in democratic India fostered by the Hindu nationalist leader Modi
— 01:04:22 Spain’s govt healthcare pushes euthanasia like Bloomberg; Canada rations by wait lists
— 01:11:36 Sweden’s Prime Minister sets Bernie straight on socialism — it doesn’t work
— 01:24:03 Bernie loves Fidel — but don’t call him “communist”
— 01:46:18 Bernie hates Christians & Jews, appoints Muslim Brotherhood leader’s daughter as campaign co-chair
— 01:55:29 Bloomberg brags about coal plants
— 02:01:41 one man relates his personal experience of living in the zombie hell called “California”
Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=aeluo&utm_campaign=dnaforcebis&utm_source=textpromo&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=dnaforcebis
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