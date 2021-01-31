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Covid Scam 5 to 6 G roll out
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193 views • January 31, 2021
The elite's technocrats have come up with a plan to depopulate the planet, using a hidden technology inside the 5G, while trying to con the world population into getting vaccinated, before they can roll out the 6G, 5 G is just a transitional phase, the 6G will be able to handle the trans-humanism agenda, but first people need to be all injected with nanomachines called "covid vaccine"
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