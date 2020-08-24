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Sally Fallon Morell on Building Natural Immunity
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188 views • August 24, 2020
Vaccine Choice Canada was thrilled to have special guest, Sally Fallon Morell, President of the Weston A. Price Foundation, present Building Natural Immunity at a recent Zoom meeting. In this time of concern about our health, it is important that we all be aware of what we can do to support our immune systems. Sally discusses how we can enhance our immunity through healthy eating and by reducing our exposure to toxins, including EMFs. The core message is that a healthy immune system requires eating a nutrient dense diet. This is critical information for everyone who values their health.
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