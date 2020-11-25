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Something Strange: Do You See It?
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62 views • November 25, 2020
This video was removed from YT, I have my 1st strike on the basis of medical misinformation. There is not any medical misinformation in this video it is just a rant about the happenings of today. and...I only had 150 followers after 3 years! LOL. They have had it out against me from the beginning. My videos are to offer encouragement and profetic insight for fellow believers in these days.
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