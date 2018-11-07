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7/11/18 #NATOTALED + NY: Trash Murder, Seth R, Rod/Mueller, Kavanaugh #GODFATHERSQUAD
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6 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/11/18 The gruesome murder of a woman at the Abedin/Weiner building in Union Square, NYC may be a threat to the new Seth R_ch witness who is detailing DEA and ATF involvement. Q team traces it back to RR. Things are going full mafia on the street as President Trump ditches his tea cup at the NATO luncheon and tells Merkel to pay up. We are watching the gigantic shift of allies on the world stage as the Globalist Cabal is being defeated. Let's do our part by dumping the Swamp Creatures with our votes, our demand for paper ballots and our actions out on the streets to show the media that we stand together with POTUS, #MAGA, and The Great Awakening! #WALK AWAY!
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Gateway Pundit reporting on the Seth Rich INFO Release:
http://www.theeventchronicle.com/news/north-america/witness-prepared-to-identify-two-killers-of-seth-rich/
POTUS slams Germany's Merkel for sucking American Taxpayers dry:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/11/world/europe/trump-nato-live-updates.html
For an excellent run down on the jobs growth over the last 3 months:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/06/june-jobs-report-213000-jobs-added-economy-expanding-blue-collar-gains-most-substantive/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of your comments, your prayers, you news sharing and your ongoing appreciation of THE CHANNEL!
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
7/11/18 The gruesome murder of a woman at the Abedin/Weiner building in Union Square, NYC may be a threat to the new Seth R_ch witness who is detailing DEA and ATF involvement. Q team traces it back to RR. Things are going full mafia on the street as President Trump ditches his tea cup at the NATO luncheon and tells Merkel to pay up. We are watching the gigantic shift of allies on the world stage as the Globalist Cabal is being defeated. Let's do our part by dumping the Swamp Creatures with our votes, our demand for paper ballots and our actions out on the streets to show the media that we stand together with POTUS, #MAGA, and The Great Awakening! #WALK AWAY!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Gateway Pundit reporting on the Seth Rich INFO Release:
http://www.theeventchronicle.com/news/north-america/witness-prepared-to-identify-two-killers-of-seth-rich/
POTUS slams Germany's Merkel for sucking American Taxpayers dry:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/11/world/europe/trump-nato-live-updates.html
For an excellent run down on the jobs growth over the last 3 months:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/06/june-jobs-report-213000-jobs-added-economy-expanding-blue-collar-gains-most-substantive/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of your comments, your prayers, you news sharing and your ongoing appreciation of THE CHANNEL!
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
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