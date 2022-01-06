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Cannabis Finance & Investment Update
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1 view • January 06, 2022
Since 2019, capital raises in the cannabis industry have totaled $25B reflecting investment in more diverse and innovative products, improved therapeutic outcomes, and ancillary services.
New Frontier Data’s report on Cannabis Finance & Investment, uncovers emerging trends, challenges and opportunities as they relate to Federal Prohibition, Capital Risks, M&A Investment Trends and Global Expansion.
Cannabis normalization has bolstered investor confidence in federal reform.
Investments in cultivation and retail facilities accounted for 60% of 2021 deals (over $6 billion), but investors also bet big on technologies companies, with 2021 seeing the largest tech deals to date.
As liberalization progresses across emerging global markets, Canadian and American companies are deploying capital in global emerging markets as a strategic foundation to capture the near $500 billion opportunity.
Episode 859 The #TalkingHedge dives into New Frontier Data’s article...
https://youtu.be/vjHqoZmJTPI
New Frontier Data’s report on Cannabis Finance & Investment, uncovers emerging trends, challenges and opportunities as they relate to Federal Prohibition, Capital Risks, M&A Investment Trends and Global Expansion.
Cannabis normalization has bolstered investor confidence in federal reform.
Investments in cultivation and retail facilities accounted for 60% of 2021 deals (over $6 billion), but investors also bet big on technologies companies, with 2021 seeing the largest tech deals to date.
As liberalization progresses across emerging global markets, Canadian and American companies are deploying capital in global emerging markets as a strategic foundation to capture the near $500 billion opportunity.
Episode 859 The #TalkingHedge dives into New Frontier Data’s article...
https://youtu.be/vjHqoZmJTPI
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