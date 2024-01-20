Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Jan 19, 2024





Systems Engineer & Analyst, John Beaudoin, Sr., delves into his recent testimony before the New Hampshire Senate where he shared the extensive data he has gathered from death certificates, revealing a concerning surge in blood and circulatory-related deaths aligning with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Beaudoin and Del discuss how through cross referencing of data sets, Beaudoin was able to match death certificates to VAERS reports from those who died after a COVID-19 vaccine. Hear some of the heartbreaking instances of young patients whose deaths are directly linked to the vaccine, exposing a disturbing trend of fraudulent coding on death certificates to conceal the true impact of vaccine-related fatalities.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4819zl-new-data-reveals-tsunami-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths.html