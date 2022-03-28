© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khazars: History of the Jewish Turkic Nomads
Follow
2
Share
Report
507 views • March 28, 2022
Kings and Generals.
In our new video in the animated historical documentary series we will talk about the Khazars - their origin, history, religion, struggle with the Byzantine and Umayyad empires and more!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr2CtmpKU6A
In our new video in the animated historical documentary series we will talk about the Khazars - their origin, history, religion, struggle with the Byzantine and Umayyad empires and more!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr2CtmpKU6A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.