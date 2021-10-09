Even Though Fu Zhenghua Under Protection of Xi Jinping, He Will Be Killed Sooner or Later

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Sep 7th,2017, Miles Guo revealed that even though Fu Zhenghua was under protection of Xi Jinping, he will be killed sooner or later as he knew too much hidden dirt of Wang Qishan, Meng Jianzhu and Sun Lijun.