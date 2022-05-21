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PeoplesGalacticFleet.SunsetMay21,2022.5.21pm.MassiveShips,Lights_3349.Mov
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162 views • May 30, 2022
Massive Sky Ships gather at Sunset. The Fleet uses dark grey fuzzy clouds to cloak themselves as they do not wish to scare the people of Terra Earth. Some have their lights on. The video posted next is 10 minutes later. Please watch it to see many lights. Be Peaceful.
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