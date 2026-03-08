Heritage Of Israel - Rekindling the Reformation

What is dispensationalism? Many Christians believe that God has divided history into distinct dispensations and deals with each dispensation differently. Is dispensationalism a Biblical notion? Is this what the Bible teaches? What erroneous doctrines are supported by dispensationalism?

Many Christians believe that the nation of Israel will play a central role in last day events. Will modern Israel fulfill Bible prophecy in the near future? What was God’s ultimate goal and purpose in gathering Israel from among the nations? Why did He set them apart? And what were the covenants about?

There are many people who claim to be from the lost tribes of Israel. How important is it to establish a genealogical connection with the lost tribes? Will the 144,000 be made up from these lost tribes? What did Paul mean when he wrote “all Israel will be saved”?

26 And so all Israel will be saved, as it is written: “The Deliverer will come out of Zion, and He will turn away ungodliness from Jacob;

Romans 11:26

How does the Jewish nation fit into Bible prophecy and current events?

Tradition holds that those who are born of the sons of Abraham can receive salvation by this merit alone. Does the Bible teach this doctrine?

Professor Walter J. Veith looks at the role of Israel in the last days.