X22 REPORT - Define Treason, Enemy Combatants, Big Picture, Gitmo War Court

X22 REPORT Ep. 2666b - Jan 2, 2022

Define Treason, Enemy Combatants, Big Picture, Gitmo War Court



The [DS] players know that Trump just didn't walk away, they know there is a plan and this is why they are pushing everything they have, but in the process they have exposed their true agenda and the people can see this very clearly. The pandemic narrative is all over the place because the people are now believing and beginning to question it all. If the PCR test doesn't work why are they pushing it to create fear. Right on schedule the flu is making a come back and now they are prepared to give both jabs. Gitmo is now building a war court, this was approved before the resident took office. This is war and since we are at war and the military knows we are at war who is really in control.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.