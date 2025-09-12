Trump's Complicity with Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s role in the Middle East is sparking intense debate once again. Critics point to his alignment with Israel, raising questions about America’s credibility in future negotiations with powers like Russia and China. While calls for peace are made, actions on the ground tell another story, leaving many to wonder whose interests are truly being served. Is this leadership strengthening or weakening America’s global standing? Watch the latest interview for deeper insights.
#GlobalPolitics #USIsraelRelations #MiddleEastTensions
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport