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Ottawa Police Beat More Protestors 21Feb22
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50 views • February 22, 2022
:22 Destructive driving knees and punching
:21 More Knee driving
:13 Mandates are for your health because we love you, let my fists show you the way
:20 Ottawa protestors kneel and pray - this is how you use your knees to do something productive
4 clips, 1:18.
:21 More Knee driving
:13 Mandates are for your health because we love you, let my fists show you the way
:20 Ottawa protestors kneel and pray - this is how you use your knees to do something productive
4 clips, 1:18.
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