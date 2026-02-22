IRBM 'ORESHNIK' was put on Full ALERT, right after British Missiles Rained Down on Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukrainian monitoring services have again recorded abnormal activity at the 'Kapustin Yar' test site. Right after that, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Russia is preparing another launch of the 'Oreshnik' missile and that at the moment the Russian command is deciding which target would be attacked. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!