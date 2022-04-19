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Reverend William Cook
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23 views • April 19, 2022
Reverend William Cook from the Black Robe Regiment joins Chet Martin of “Freedom on Deck" to discuss the role that those in the Christian faith should take in order to restore Americas rightful place as the leader of the free world. Reverend Cook explains the harm that the absence of God in our political landscape has created for all Americans and why President Trump is the best choice to lead America back to prosperity and back to a Nation under God.
You can check out Freedom on Decks past shows and interviews at freedomondeck.com
You can check out Freedom on Decks past shows and interviews at freedomondeck.com
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