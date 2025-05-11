© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just to avoid confusion, we need to draw a line right now as to who is genuine and who is not in the global medical freedom movement. If in 2025 you are still not admitting that the mRNA C19 injections damaged and killed people and saved no-one because they simply did not work, then there really is no place for you in the medical freedom movement, regardless of what role you have in the US government. This is not a "purity test": it's a very basic standard that separates honesty from dishonesty.