Indian Politician Collapses on Stage - Prabhuram Choudhary

Prabhuram Choudhary, Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Health, on 15 August fainted while participating in an Independence Day program in Raisen district.

Soon after this, Choudhary was immediately rushed to the district hospital where a senior doctor said the minister fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level.

Choudhary, who was the chief guest at the Independence Day function.

The Minister fainted after reading out the chief minister's message while standing on the stage.

After treatment at the district hospital, the minister came out walking on his own and said he was feeling well, the civil surgeon Anil Odh said. Later while speaking with the reporters on Tuesday, Choudhury said he is feeling normal.

Prabhuram Choudhary is an Indian politician and a member of Bharatiya Janata Party. He is a Member of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Sanchi in Raisen District. He is currently serving as Public Health and Family Welfare minister of Madhya pradesh in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 2020 Cabinet.

