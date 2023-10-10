Create New Account
150,000 Palestinian have been Killed and Injured by Israel, since 2008. 33,000 of those were Children. But No One talks about it, No One Calls Them Terrorist - Clare Daly, MEP Ireland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

150,000 Palestinian have been killed and injured by Israel, since 2008. 33000 of those were children's. But no one talks about it, no one calls them terrorist. From Clare Daly, MEP Ireland.

