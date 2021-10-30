© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Potatohead Biden Wants To Pay Illegals $450,000 Per Person & Kids Having Strokes & Heart Attacks?
Follow
5
Share
Report
100 views • October 30, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Here's why the pope didn't want a live thing with potatohead - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1454101359632998406
Potatohead is gonna pay illegals enormous sum - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-wants-give-separated-illegals-450000-person
Facebook renames to Meta - https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/facebook-renames-itself-meta-amid-controversy/
Their insurrection story is about to be blown open - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/29/tucker-carlson-has-triggered-the-fourth-branch-of-government-with-his-preview-of-the-patriot-purge/
Kids can have strokes and heart attacks, wtf - https://twitter.com/michaeltg/status/1453764157212438533
Cuomo should be arrested for killing people in nursing homes - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-andrew-cuomo-will-be-arrested-next-week-for-sex-crime-heres-what-we-know/
Canada cop splits mans head open - https://twitter.com/paisley_malcolm/status/1453312584824799232
Here is the story - https://globalnews.ca/news/7205224/sherwood-park-alberta-rcmp-arrest/
It's 'because' of, not despite of - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/ireland-massive-new-covid-outbreak-despite-91-vaccination-rate/
Soon they will have to admit it - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1453930939621380096
Broward county school board takes elementary kids to gay bar for field trip - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/florida-school-board-member-chaperones-little-children-gay-bar-field-trip/
Are all these school board members trans and pedophiles - https://resistthemainstream.org/photos-investigation-underway-after-kentucky-high-school-hosts-drag-pageant-featuring-male-teens-in-lingerie-giving-lap-dances-to-staff/?utm_source=telegram
Florida accounts for almost half of the new jobs created - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/28/politifact-continues-the-national-media-trend-advancing-into-the-absurd/
None of this is real, here are the places you can't arrest illegals - https://resistthemainstream.org/biden-administration-expands-list-of-sensitive-places-where-immigration-officers-cannot-make-arrests/?utm_source=telegra
White male awarded $10 million for being fired - https://trendingpolitics.com/jury-awards-white-male-executive-10m-holding-employer-responsible-for-discrimination/
White males take over women sports and top military posts - https://babylonbee.com/news/patriarchy-declares-victory-after-conquering-womens-sports-restrooms-movie-roles
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1453803900553687040
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Here's why the pope didn't want a live thing with potatohead - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1454101359632998406
Potatohead is gonna pay illegals enormous sum - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-wants-give-separated-illegals-450000-person
Facebook renames to Meta - https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/facebook-renames-itself-meta-amid-controversy/
Their insurrection story is about to be blown open - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/29/tucker-carlson-has-triggered-the-fourth-branch-of-government-with-his-preview-of-the-patriot-purge/
Kids can have strokes and heart attacks, wtf - https://twitter.com/michaeltg/status/1453764157212438533
Cuomo should be arrested for killing people in nursing homes - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-andrew-cuomo-will-be-arrested-next-week-for-sex-crime-heres-what-we-know/
Canada cop splits mans head open - https://twitter.com/paisley_malcolm/status/1453312584824799232
Here is the story - https://globalnews.ca/news/7205224/sherwood-park-alberta-rcmp-arrest/
It's 'because' of, not despite of - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/ireland-massive-new-covid-outbreak-despite-91-vaccination-rate/
Soon they will have to admit it - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1453930939621380096
Broward county school board takes elementary kids to gay bar for field trip - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/florida-school-board-member-chaperones-little-children-gay-bar-field-trip/
Are all these school board members trans and pedophiles - https://resistthemainstream.org/photos-investigation-underway-after-kentucky-high-school-hosts-drag-pageant-featuring-male-teens-in-lingerie-giving-lap-dances-to-staff/?utm_source=telegram
Florida accounts for almost half of the new jobs created - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/28/politifact-continues-the-national-media-trend-advancing-into-the-absurd/
None of this is real, here are the places you can't arrest illegals - https://resistthemainstream.org/biden-administration-expands-list-of-sensitive-places-where-immigration-officers-cannot-make-arrests/?utm_source=telegra
White male awarded $10 million for being fired - https://trendingpolitics.com/jury-awards-white-male-executive-10m-holding-employer-responsible-for-discrimination/
White males take over women sports and top military posts - https://babylonbee.com/news/patriarchy-declares-victory-after-conquering-womens-sports-restrooms-movie-roles
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1453803900553687040
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.