Learn What Really Goes On Inside Your Body If You Get The Covid Vaccine And How Long You Might Live.

Watch a very critically important interview of Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche by Dr. Philip McMillan as they discuss what is really going on with how the mRNA vaccine is changing how the human body will handle any variants of new viruses for which death is the likely result. This interview of the doctors is presented by Del Bigtree of The Highwire. Del Bigtree also explains and emphasizes what Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (who happens to be very pro vaccines) is saying and how serious this vaccine is on what it is doing to everyone that takes it and what we can expect to happen in weeks, months and years from now. Del gives a good explanation at 39 minutes into the video that makes it easy for most people to understand and he clarifies his example near the end of the video. People who receive this Covid-19 vaccine are destroying their innate immune system and they will become vulnerable to fighting disease. A mass vaccination disaster is ahead for all of us on a global scale especially since viruses are mutating at a rapid rate and any new vaccines will be useless. The doctors will go into many details regarding vaccines, antibiotics, antibodies, functional gain of viruses, viral variants and other related issues.This is a very important video that needs to be shared with everyone you can share it with. Please post the link to this video so more people can be properly informed of this very dangerous and deadly vaccination agenda that is truly meant for the depopulation and genocide agenda of the globalists.Please visit the links below for more information.