US Sports Tennis Feat. Serena Williams vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands Extended Highlights

On today's show we have a smart, court-savvy tactician prospect out of Slovakia. Along with a look back to one of Serena Williams' toughest matches on her quest for the 2015 Grand Slam. Enjoy!





Tactical Structure of a Left-Handed Player and How to Combat it

by World Tennis Conference

http://shrsl.com/4lmca

Everyone knows how tricky it can be to play a left handed player in tennis. From the reverse spin to the nasty slice serve out wide in the Ad court, and the angles they create… running up against a lefty in the draw can have some serious challenges.

Video credits:

Terezia Mlkva Tennis college recruiting video fall 2025

Terézia Mĺkva

@tereziamlkva437

https://www.youtube.com/@tereziamlkva437





Serena Williams vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands Extended Highlights | 2015 US Open Round 3

