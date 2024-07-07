US Sports Tennis Feat. Serena Williams vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands Extended Highlights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today's show we have a smart, court-savvy tactician prospect out of Slovakia. Along with a look back to one of Serena Williams' toughest matches on her quest for the 2015 Grand Slam. Enjoy!
Featured course:
Tactical Structure of a Left-Handed Player and How to Combat it
by World Tennis Conference
Everyone knows how tricky it can be to play a left handed player in tennis. From the reverse spin to the nasty slice serve out wide in the Ad court, and the angles they create… running up against a lefty in the draw can have some serious challenges.
Video credits:
Terezia Mlkva Tennis college recruiting video fall 2025
Terézia Mĺkva
Serena Williams vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands Extended Highlights | 2015 US Open Round 3
Looking for a place to play? We have you covered.
