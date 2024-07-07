BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Tennis Feat. Serena Williams vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands Extended Highlights
On today's show we have a smart, court-savvy tactician prospect out of Slovakia. Along with a look back to one of Serena Williams' toughest matches on her quest for the 2015 Grand Slam. Enjoy!


Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Tactical Structure of a Left-Handed Player and How to Combat it

by World Tennis Conference

http://shrsl.com/4lmca

Everyone knows how tricky it can be to play a left handed player in tennis. From the reverse spin to the nasty slice serve out wide in the Ad court, and the angles they create… running up against a lefty in the draw can have some serious challenges.

http://shrsl.com/4lmca


Video credits:

Terezia Mlkva Tennis college recruiting video fall 2025

Terézia Mĺkva

@tereziamlkva437

https://www.youtube.com/@tereziamlkva437


Serena Williams vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands Extended Highlights | 2015 US Open Round 3

Let’s Tennis! The USTA Tennis app connects players of all skill levels, abilities, and ages to the tennis court. Stay up to date with all of your ratings and USTA rankings while finding your next tournament, tennis team, tennis coach or event. Looking for a place to play? We have you covered.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3LbhRBf

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eUcW53


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, & Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

serena williamstennisnovakussportsnetworktennis playerussportsradiotennis coachncaa tennistennis prospect
