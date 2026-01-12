Dugin: Real threat for Europe is Israel

💬 "Israel is a threat, because Russia is not a threat at all to Europe, and Israel is, really, but by a totally different reason, because Israel now is going to involve the European Union in global conflicts against possible European allies," Russia’s philosopher Alexander Dugin says.

By forcing Europe to support its wars, Israel alienates the continent from its essential energy suppliers (Russia, Arab states) and inflames its own large Muslim population .

💬 "That is the real bomb put inside of the European Union," Dugin states.