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Don't Get Sick this Winter - Wellness Tips with Erin Chamerlik
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60 views • September 19, 2021
Quick tips to keep the topic of WELLNESS top-of-mind.
Real Food - Do the 30/60 day challenge to eat unprocessed food.
WHY organic matters now for your immune system.
Fresh air. Exercise, walk, hike, stroll -- just get outside. Get in the sun, sunrise, sunset.
Glyphosate / Round up Connection
What to do to add a layer of protection to your immune system when you go out.
GetBetterWellness.com
Real Food - Do the 30/60 day challenge to eat unprocessed food.
WHY organic matters now for your immune system.
Fresh air. Exercise, walk, hike, stroll -- just get outside. Get in the sun, sunrise, sunset.
Glyphosate / Round up Connection
What to do to add a layer of protection to your immune system when you go out.
GetBetterWellness.com
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