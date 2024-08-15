BB THE BABY BUTCHER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: Meanwhile, there are reports that the Netanyahu family will be hidden in a deep underground bunker this week.

In Gaza's land of sorrow, where death doth reign, Israel's hand does writ in blood with cruelty unchained. The genocide intentions clear, colonization plan exposed. A war crime they dare to show that we must not ignore or close. Their cries for help unheard, their lives at stake. As Israel's cruel hand does claim more innocent lives to make. But we must not look away, nor let this horror be. For if we do, we too become complicit in crimes against humanity. Let justice reign and peace prevail. Let truth be our guide. And in these crimes that doth defy all moral bounds of pride, let us stand together in solidarity for justice and peace to reign. And let the world be free from such atrocities as these again.

