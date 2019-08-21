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Antarctica pt3: What the Bible says about the Antarctica and a Hollow Earth
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564 views • August 21, 2019
There was an occult belief that drove the Nazis to find an opening to a Hollow Earth. We will see the global search for this opening and what they did when they found it. The Bible gives much evidence to a hollow earth and even mentions the search and Nazi connection to it. In this part, you will be presented with all of the evidence and scripture.
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