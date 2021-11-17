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DESANTIS DEMOLISHES OHSA: FL LAWMAKERS MOVE TO BAN FORCE VACCINATION
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318 views • November 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpbb31-desantis-demolishes-ohsa-fl-lawmakers-move-to-ban-forced-vaccination.html
Florida’s special, anti-vaccine tyranny, legislative session has begun and lawmakers are preparing to ban forced vaccination, mask mandates and punishment of the unvaxxed through OHSA enforcement. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall reports on the proceedings and the soul moving testimony of doctors, nurses, and firefighters.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Florida’s special, anti-vaccine tyranny, legislative session has begun and lawmakers are preparing to ban forced vaccination, mask mandates and punishment of the unvaxxed through OHSA enforcement. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall reports on the proceedings and the soul moving testimony of doctors, nurses, and firefighters.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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