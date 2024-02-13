So Who Are The Bad Guys?

Is there an unusual clarity sweeping the world of independent media? Certainly the air of panic among legacy media outlets tells a familiar story that’s beginning to shake the masses… At least those that can be bothered with world security. There’s lots of opinion in the wake of Tucker/Putin and here Warren, James and Lee put it to bed with facts and brassy outspoken truths.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.