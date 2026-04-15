Golvellius - Valley of Doom (1988, Master System)

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Golvellius - Valley of Doom (known simply as Golvellius in Brazil, and as Maou Golvellius (魔王ゴルベリアス, "Demon King Golvellius") in Japan) is an action-adventure originally developed by Compile for the MSX. It was ported to the Master System by Compile and published by Sega (in Japan, North America, Australia and Europe), and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).