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MILLIE WEAVER BOMBSHELL -- Biden Activists Manned Voting Precincts.
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549 views • November 12, 2020
Article: https://bit.ly/2Ixa2sA
11/10/2020: Guess Who Counted the Votes: Millie Weaver and Tore Says go over election updates and a new leaked whistleblower document from AFL-CIO. -- Also, see the Zoom Chats of organizers war gaming election simulations.
Leaked AFL-CIO Document Reveals Normal Poll Workers Were Replaced With Biden Activists.
Fears of death by Covid-19 caused older and experienced poll workers to stay home during the elections. This presented a huge opportunity for hard-line Union activists who openly supported Biden, to occupy key voting precincts
11/10/2020: Guess Who Counted the Votes: Millie Weaver and Tore Says go over election updates and a new leaked whistleblower document from AFL-CIO. -- Also, see the Zoom Chats of organizers war gaming election simulations.
Leaked AFL-CIO Document Reveals Normal Poll Workers Were Replaced With Biden Activists.
Fears of death by Covid-19 caused older and experienced poll workers to stay home during the elections. This presented a huge opportunity for hard-line Union activists who openly supported Biden, to occupy key voting precincts
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