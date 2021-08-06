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Dr Andrew Kaufman, M.D. LauraLynn - August 6, 2021 Fear mongering Psychology of the Deep State!
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Dr Andrew Kaufman, M.D. | LauraLynn - August 6, 2021
Dr Andrew Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented.
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Librti: www.librti.comhttps://whomtosupport.com/isolat-truth-fund/ - Isolate the Truth FundDr Andrew Kaufman, M.D. | LauraLynn - August 6, 2021
Dr Andrew Kaufman MD, LauraLynn, August 6 2021
Dr Andrew Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented.
Odysee Channel Link: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3jyoMG7
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
PayPal: https://paypal.me/lauralynnTT?locale.x=en_US
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
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Librti: www.librti.comhttps://whomtosupport.com/isolat-truth-fund/ - Isolate the Truth FundDr Andrew Kaufman, M.D. | LauraLynn - August 6, 2021
Dr Andrew Kaufman MD, LauraLynn, August 6 2021
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