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Combined Use of HCQ and Z-Pak Enhances COVID-19 Therapy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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80 views • June 09, 2021
https://gnews.org/1308723/

05/28/2021 Dr. Guibin Qiao of the pulmonary disease department, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, remarked by citing a 2020 published study by French scientists that the combined use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin enhances the therapeutic effect against COVID-19. He also believed that this therapeutic plan is inexpensive but safe, which is worthy of being promoted.

Note: The literature cited in the video is Gautret P, Lagier JC, Parola P, et al. Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial. Int J Antimicrob Agents. 2020;56(1):105949.
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