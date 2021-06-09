Combined Use of HCQ and Z-Pak Enhances COVID-19 Therapy

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05/28/2021 Dr. Guibin Qiao of the pulmonary disease department, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, remarked by citing a 2020 published study by French scientists that the combined use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin enhances the therapeutic effect against COVID-19. He also believed that this therapeutic plan is inexpensive but safe, which is worthy of being promoted.
Note: The literature cited in the video is Gautret P, Lagier JC, Parola P, et al. Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial. Int J Antimicrob Agents. 2020;56(1):105949.