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America's Decline Into Darkness - Feminism
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105 views • July 24, 2021
A Long Running Story of Deception
Intro
When God joined man and woman in the institution of marriage, He said in Genesis 2:24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. The goal of feminism is to separate that one flesh into two separate individuals. God’s word says, What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. (Mark 10:9) The chief aim in bringing about this separation was to destroy the role differences to liberate the woman from the oppressive patriarchal system. The result, a diminishing of the importance of marriage and the family economy which was foundational to all healthy civilizations.
Intro
When God joined man and woman in the institution of marriage, He said in Genesis 2:24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. The goal of feminism is to separate that one flesh into two separate individuals. God’s word says, What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. (Mark 10:9) The chief aim in bringing about this separation was to destroy the role differences to liberate the woman from the oppressive patriarchal system. The result, a diminishing of the importance of marriage and the family economy which was foundational to all healthy civilizations.
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