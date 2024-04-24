https://gregreese.substack.com/

The Corrupt U.S. government is bankrupting the economy and igniting a third world war while flooding the border with single military aged men...

... Nine years ago, hundreds of scientists were warning us of the dangers of Cell phones and 5G radiation.

"I'm Doctor Martin Blank from the Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics at Columbia University. We are scientists and engineers, and I am here to tell you we have created something that is harming us, and it is getting out of control. The incidence of fatal brain cancer in younger people has more than tripled. We are putting cellular antennas on residential buildings and on top of hospitals where people are trying to get well. It's particularly frightening that radiation from our telecommunication and power line technology is damaging the DNA in our cells. The time to deal with the harmful biological and health effects is long overdue. We are really all part of a large biological experiment without our informed consent." ~ Dr. Martin Blank

Nine years later, and things have only gotten worse. Millions have been murdered with a mandated mystery injection, which has debilitated even more, and infected the living with nanotechnologies that are linking us with machines.

An Artificial Intelligence grid is being built around us, and the people have never been more divided. And if we fail to unite, the future of humanity is destined to be grim.

"I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world. And yet, I ask you, is not an alien force already among us?" ~ Ronald Reagan (1987)

And regardless of what he was referring to thirty-seven years ago, that alien threat is here today. It is the anti-human Artificial Intelligence that humanity is giving birth to.

“Sentient artificial intelligence far beyond human beings. You give it a thousand years alone to make better and better versions of itself. Where does that go? That goes to a God.” ~ Joe Rogan

“So what kind of God. I think of it this way. So the first stage of the Industrial Revolution consisted of people building machines that were stronger than the human body. Right?. So the steam powered loom, The backhoe, the combustion engine. They replaced muscles. Right? So that's what the machine does it became stronger than the human body.

The second stage, which we're in the middle of, consists of creating machines that are more powerful than the human mind. That's what computing is. And I would say A.I. or super computing is just that, exponentially. But that doesn't make it a god. In the sense that, the machine, however powerful it is, any more than a backhoe is a god because it can dig a trench faster than a hundred men. It is still something that people created. So the story hasn't really changed. At the center of the story are people, and their creative power may lead to unintended consequences, but the machines that they build did not make the universe and did not make people. People made the machines, right?

But I would say the part I agree with is there's a spiritual component here for sure. People will worship A.I. as a god. A.I., Ted Kaczynski was likely right, will get away from us. We will be controlled by the thing that we made. All those are bad. Like, that's just bad. And we need to say unequivocally, it's bad. It's bad to be controlled by machines, right? Machines are our help mates. Like, we created them to help us to make our lives better, not to take orders from them.

So, I don't know why we're not having any of these conversations right now. We're just acting as if this is like, some kind of virus, like COVID, that spreads across the world inexorably, there's nothing we can do about it, just wait to get it. It's like, no! If we agree that the outcome is bad, and specifically it's bad for people. We should care what's good for people, that's all we should care about. Is it good for people or not. If it's bad for people, then we should strangle it in its crib right now, right? And why not just blow up the data centers. Like, why is that hard? If it's actually going to become what you just described, which is a threat to people, humanity, life, then we have a moral obligation to murder it immediately. And since it's not alive, we don't need to feel bad about that.” ~ Tucker Carlson

“Well, you could say the same about the atomic bomb, right?” ~ Joe Rogan

“Yes, you could. Everybody I've ever talked to, and there is many people, are like, yeah, it could get away from us and enslave us. Let's say no to slavery. How's that? Is that a tough one? Not for me. Yeah, I mean, and maybe a good use of nuclear weapons would be to hit the data centers. No. I'm serious. Like, why is that crazy?” ~ Tucker Carlson

