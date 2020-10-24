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International Weather Wars - 24 October 2020 - UTAH URGENT - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection - Geo Engineering & More..
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73 views • October 24, 2020
Featuring :
Carnegie Council - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection - ( SAI )
https://www.c2g2.net/c2glearn-campfire-chat-governance-of-stratospheric-aerosol-injection/
Good Ventures - Solar Radiation Management ( SRM )
https://www.goodventures.org/our-portfolio/grants-database?orderby=grantTopic&;sort=desc
Utah, USA - NOTICE OF INTENT – WEATHER MODIFICATION
https://etvnews.com/notice-of-intent-weather-modification-3/
Australia - Geo engineering
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2020-10-14/what-must-climate-and-energy-policy-really-achieve-its-time-for-a-climate-reality-check-2020/
Germany - American Geo-Physical Union - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection ( SAI )
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020EF001634
CNN news - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/cnn10/2020/10/14/ten-1015.cnn
ETC Group - Bill Gates & Geo engineering
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/sugar-daddy-geoengineering
Siberia via USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://mooresvilletribune.com/news/2020-climate-disasters-in-50-photos/collection_c0e3ecc1-4b94-5aaa-952a-f8dab7c3946a.html
https://www.inforney.com/news/national/siberian-wildfires-produce-record-carbon-emissions/image_43e6df1a-43ad-540f-ab9c-6e7f819e5f4d.html
UAE - Weather Modification
https://emirateswoman.com/uae-launches-new-multi-million-dirham-grant-scientists-make-rain/
1955 - New York, Florida & Massachusetts, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www-nature-com-443.webvpn.jnu.edu.cn/articles/1751023d0
Harvard , USA - Usual BS
https://harvardmagazine.com/2020/11/features-controlling-global-thermostat
Carnegie Council - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection - ( SAI )
https://www.c2g2.net/c2glearn-campfire-chat-governance-of-stratospheric-aerosol-injection/
Good Ventures - Solar Radiation Management ( SRM )
https://www.goodventures.org/our-portfolio/grants-database?orderby=grantTopic&;sort=desc
Utah, USA - NOTICE OF INTENT – WEATHER MODIFICATION
https://etvnews.com/notice-of-intent-weather-modification-3/
Australia - Geo engineering
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2020-10-14/what-must-climate-and-energy-policy-really-achieve-its-time-for-a-climate-reality-check-2020/
Germany - American Geo-Physical Union - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection ( SAI )
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020EF001634
CNN news - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/cnn10/2020/10/14/ten-1015.cnn
ETC Group - Bill Gates & Geo engineering
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/sugar-daddy-geoengineering
Siberia via USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://mooresvilletribune.com/news/2020-climate-disasters-in-50-photos/collection_c0e3ecc1-4b94-5aaa-952a-f8dab7c3946a.html
https://www.inforney.com/news/national/siberian-wildfires-produce-record-carbon-emissions/image_43e6df1a-43ad-540f-ab9c-6e7f819e5f4d.html
UAE - Weather Modification
https://emirateswoman.com/uae-launches-new-multi-million-dirham-grant-scientists-make-rain/
1955 - New York, Florida & Massachusetts, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www-nature-com-443.webvpn.jnu.edu.cn/articles/1751023d0
Harvard , USA - Usual BS
https://harvardmagazine.com/2020/11/features-controlling-global-thermostat
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